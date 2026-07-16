Andhra Pradesh High Court halts sand excavation at Kannamnaidu pond
The Andhra Pradesh High Court just put a stop to sand excavation from the Kannamnaidu Pond in Kothapalem village, which was being done for a new highway.
Local farmers had pushed back, saying this pond isn't just any waterbody: it helps irrigate 2,000 acres of farmland and keeps groundwater levels up.
Court finds collector violated mining laws
Turns out, the collector's orders allowing the sand removal broke important mining laws that require proper approvals.
The judge pointed out that protecting water resources is everyone's responsibility: public projects can't come at the cost of the environment.
The court also called for stricter monitoring (think drones and satellite checks) to prevent illegal mining and reminded everyone that ponds and lakes are crucial public assets we need to save for future generations.