Andhra Pradesh High Court orders preservation of Hemanth's amputated leg
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has told authorities to preserve the amputated leg of Hemanth (also known as Dummu), who was involved in a chainsaw attack on a schoolgirl last month.
This unusual order comes after a petition called for a CBI investigation into the police firing that happened while Hemanth was in custody, an incident that ultimately led to his leg being removed.
Hemanth shot by police, leg amputated
Hemanth was caught on November 1, reportedly tried to run during custody, and was shot by police. The injury caused gangrene, so doctors had to amputate his leg.
He is now in judicial custody and being treated for drug withdrawal.
The court wants the hospital and police to keep his amputated limb safe until the next hearing on December 30.
An attempt to involve education officials in the case was dismissed by the court, saying it was not relevant right now.