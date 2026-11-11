Andhra Pradesh High Court orders preservation of Hemanth's amputated leg

Hemanth was caught on November 1, reportedly tried to run during custody, and was shot by police. The injury caused gangrene, so doctors had to amputate his leg.

He is now in judicial custody and being treated for drug withdrawal.

The court wants the hospital and police to keep his amputated limb safe until the next hearing on December 30.

An attempt to involve education officials in the case was dismissed by the court, saying it was not relevant right now.