Andhra Pradesh High Court upholds cancelation of 2011 property gift
The Andhra Pradesh High Court upheld the cancelation of a property gift from an 80-year-old woman to her son, after he failed to care for her.
She had given him the family property back in 2011, hoping he would look after her, but when he did not, she turned to the law for help.
The court stepped in under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, which protects seniors' rights if they are neglected.
Justice Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda deems offers insufficient
It turned out that it was the woman's daughter who actually took care of her needs and promised to keep supporting her.
The son suggested giving his mother some money and a place to stay, but the court said that was not enough.
Justice Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda ruled that seniors deserve real support and dignity, not just promises, so the property went back to the mother.