Andhra Pradesh High Court upholds cancelation of 2011 property gift India Jun 30, 2026

The Andhra Pradesh High Court upheld the cancelation of a property gift from an 80-year-old woman to her son, after he failed to care for her.

She had given him the family property back in 2011, hoping he would look after her, but when he did not, she turned to the law for help.

The court stepped in under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, which protects seniors' rights if they are neglected.