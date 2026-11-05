Andhra Pradesh holds polls in disputed Kotia citing old laws
India
Local elections just wrapped up in the Kotia villages, a mineral-rich area claimed by both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Despite ongoing tensions and protests from Odisha supporters, 35% of voters turned out this year, up from 25% in 2021.
Andhra Pradesh went ahead with the polls, saying it has the right under old state laws.
Nerellavalasa booth moved amid Odisha objections
More than 100 police officers were on duty to keep things peaceful, with the Nerellavalasa polling booth moved amid strong objection from Odisha.
Major parties like YSR Congress and TDP used these elections to strengthen their presence locally.
Officials said they were glad to see villagers participate despite all the disputes, calling it a sign of trust in Andhra Pradesh's administration.