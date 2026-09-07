Andhra Pradesh launches 1,162.80 MW PM-KUSUM solar plants for farmers
India
Andhra Pradesh is rolling out a massive solar power project, 1,162.80 MW worth of new plants, to give farmers steady daytime electricity.
Under the PM-KUSUM scheme, 228 solar plants will be built across the state, with officials aiming to get 109.70 MW up and running by October 2026.
Andhra Pradesh solar plant land secured
All land for these plants has already been secured, and construction is moving ahead.
Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand wants teams to tackle any roadblocks early so farmers can count on better daytime power soon.
This push is expected to seriously boost renewable energy in the state and make life easier for those working in agriculture.