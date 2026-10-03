Andhra Pradesh launches 3DCP homes under PMAY-Gramin October 4, 2026

Most of the funding comes from the central government, with the rest from the state.

This isn't just about new homes; Prof. P. Veerabhadra Rao, Professor of Practice in the Department of Civil Engineering at GVP College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam, points out it's also about upgrading infrastructure through automation.

3DCP tech uses digital designs to "print" real buildings, cutting down on old-school brickwork.

India started exploring this in 2021 at IIT Madras, and now Andhra Pradesh joins places like Dubai and Japan in trying out these futuristic builds for real community needs.