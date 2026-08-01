Andhra Pradesh launches subsidized rice scheme for ration cardholders

Super Fine Steam (BPT) rice is now ₹52 per kg (down from ₹62), and Grade I Raw BPT is ₹50 per kg instead of ₹58.

You can pick up the subsidized rice at Rythu Bazaars, supermarkets, and cooperative stores across these districts.

The government hopes this move will keep prices in check and make things a bit easier for lower- and middle-income families.

Households welcomed the price reduction, saying that even a difference of ₹8 to ₹10 per kilogram would translate into meaningful monthly savings.