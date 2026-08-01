Andhra Pradesh launches subsidized rice scheme for ration cardholders
Andhra Pradesh just kicked off a new program to help families deal with rising rice prices.
Starting August 1, people with ration cards in Chittoor, Annamayya, and Sri Sathya Sai districts can now buy quality rice at lower rates, a small but welcome relief for anyone feeling the pinch of higher grocery bills.
BPT rice now ₹50 to ₹52
Super Fine Steam (BPT) rice is now ₹52 per kg (down from ₹62), and Grade I Raw BPT is ₹50 per kg instead of ₹58.
You can pick up the subsidized rice at Rythu Bazaars, supermarkets, and cooperative stores across these districts.
The government hopes this move will keep prices in check and make things a bit easier for lower- and middle-income families.
Households welcomed the price reduction, saying that even a difference of ₹8 to ₹10 per kilogram would translate into meaningful monthly savings.