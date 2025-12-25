Andhra Pradesh leaders spotlight Christian welfare on Christmas
On Christmas Day 2025, Andhra Pradesh's top leaders came together with festive wishes and a focus on supporting the Christian community.
Governor S Abdul Nazeer spoke about honoring Jesus's message of hope and humanity, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that ₹50.50 crore had been credited to pastors for their annual pay—just in time for the holidays.
Why it matters
This isn't just about greetings—Naidu also shared that over ₹22 crore has already helped more than 44,000 people through welfare schemes, with another ₹20 crore set aside for new livelihood projects next year.
There's support for Jerusalem pilgrimages, church construction, and education too.
Clearing pending dues before Christmas helps ease financial stress for clergy families.
The united wishes from all political parties send a strong message of communal harmony and show real commitment to minority welfare in the state.