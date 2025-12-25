Uttar Pradesh: Teacher shot dead at Aligarh Muslim University

In a shocking incident, a school teacher was shot dead at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) , Uttar Pradesh , on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Rao Danish Ali, had been working as a computer science teacher at the university's ABK High School for 11 years. The shooting took place at around 8:50pm when Ali was out for a walk with two colleagues near the campus library.

Details Unidentified assailants opened fire on teacher According to reports, two unidentified men on a scooter threatened Ali and his colleagues with pistols before opening fire. The teacher was shot at least three times, including twice in the head. He was then rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, but was declared dead on arrival. Moreover, Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon confirmed that both assailants fired at Rao during this attack.

Ongoing probe Police launch investigation, review CCTV footage The police have formed six teams to investigate the incident and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers. AMU Proctor Professor Mohd Wasim Ali confirmed the victim's identity and said he died at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College after being shot in the head. However, the motive behind this shocking crime is still unknown as the probe continues.