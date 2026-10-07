Andhra Pradesh leads Operation Firewall-2026 probing 18 over Pakistan-linked leaks
India
A big security probe called Operation Firewall-2026 is looking into 18 people, including 13 Navy personnel, over possible leaks of sensitive defense info to Pakistan-linked agents.
Andhra Pradesh's counterintelligence cell is leading this multistate effort.
Visakhapatnam arrests, devices and transactions probed
Two men from the Visakhapatnam naval base have already been arrested: one allegedly shared a one-time password (OTP) with a suspected operative, while another is accused of leaking information for money.
Investigators are now digging through digital devices and financial transactions from across 10 states and Union Territories, hoping to uncover the full extent of these espionage networks.