Andhra Pradesh lets Ayurvedic doctors perform surgeries

Why should you care?

This change means Ayurvedic doctors can now handle 39 types of general surgeries (like wound stitching and cyst removal) and 19 eye/ENT procedures (think cataracts), all with new training courses to be introduced immediately.

The government is backing this up with fresh funding—₹166 crore for new colleges, hospitals, and upgraded clinics—to improve healthcare access across the state.

It's also about making sure these practitioners have legal support as they step into bigger medical roles.