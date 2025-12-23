Protests in Bihar's Seemanchal after violence against Hindus in Bangladesh India Dec 23, 2025

Protests have broken out across Bihar's Seemanchal region after a Hindu worker, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Bangladesh.

The unrest intensified following political changes there and has spread to districts like Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnea.

So far, 12 people have been arrested in Bangladesh in connection with the killing of Dipu Chandra Das.