Protests in Bihar's Seemanchal after violence against Hindus in Bangladesh
India
Protests have broken out across Bihar's Seemanchal region after a Hindu worker, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Bangladesh.
The unrest intensified following political changes there and has spread to districts like Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnea.
So far, 12 people have been arrested in Bangladesh in connection with the killing of Dipu Chandra Das.
Why does it matter?
The protests highlight growing worries about safety for minorities and rising communal tensions on both sides of the border.
Despite the situation, some groups—like Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind—have called the attacks a "greatest injustice."
Protesters are urging stronger action from the Indian government as concerns about infiltration and religious violence grow.