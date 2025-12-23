Next Article
YSRCP worker allegedly assaults pregnant woman at party
India
At a birthday celebration for ex-Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Mutyalavandlapalli, a YSR Congress Party worker, Ajay Dev, allegedly assaulted Sandhya Rani—a pregnant woman—after her family asked him to stop setting off loud firecrackers.
Despite knowing about her pregnancy, Dev reportedly lost his temper and attacked her, leaving Rani injured.
Police respond and promise action
Rani was taken to Kadiri Government Hospital and is now stable.
The incident has upset many locals, who are calling for strict action against Dev.
Police have arrested him and started an investigation based on Rani's complaint.
Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad visited Rani in the hospital and assured her that justice will be served as the case moves forward.