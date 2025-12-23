Next Article
Vinod Kumar Shukla, 1st Jnanpith winner from Chhattisgarh, dies
Vinod Kumar Shukla, the acclaimed Hindi writer and first person from Chhattisgarh to win the Jnanpith Award, passed away at 88 in Raipur on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure.
He received India's highest literary honor, the Jnanpith Award, in 2025.
Who was he?
Shukla started out as an agricultural lecturer before making his mark in Hindi literature with works like Lagbhag Jai Hind and Naukar Ki Kameez—the latter even got a film adaptation.
Known for his magical realism and sharp take on everyday life, he kept writing even after health setbacks.
He also won the Sahitya Akademi Award and was recognized internationally with the PEN/Nabokov Award.