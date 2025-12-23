Delhi: PUC rules to be applicable even after GRAP-IV ends

The Delhi government has decided to continue its "No PUC, No fuel" policy for vehicles even after the GRAP-IV restrictions are lifted. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced this decision at a press conference today. He said strict enforcement of anti-air pollution measures will remain in place and no vehicle without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be allowed to operate in the city.

Compliance issues Inspections reveal non-functional PUC centers Sirsa also revealed that inspections have found several PUC centers to be non-functional and 12 of them had defective equipment. These centers have been suspended and issued notices for their violations. The minister warned, "If anyone is found violating norms, strict action will be taken."

Environmental initiative Delhi government allocates ₹100cr for water body rejuvenation In addition to the PUC policy, the Delhi government has also allocated ₹100 crore for rejuvenating water bodies across the city. Sirsa said Delhi has around 1,000 water bodies that need attention and this fund will be used for their rejuvenation. The minister also announced that four new vehicle emission testing centers have been approved to strengthen compliance with pollution control measures.