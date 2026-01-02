Andhra Pradesh liquor sales hit new high in December India Jan 02, 2026

Andhra Pradesh saw liquor sales jump 8% in December 2025, reaching ₹2,767 crore—up from last year's ₹2,568 crore.

The surge was fueled by New Year parties and festive vibes.

On December 31 alone, 2,20,719 cases of liquor and 95,026 cases of beer were sold across the state.