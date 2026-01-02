Next Article
Andhra Pradesh liquor sales hit new high in December
Andhra Pradesh saw liquor sales jump 8% in December 2025, reaching ₹2,767 crore—up from last year's ₹2,568 crore.
The surge was fueled by New Year parties and festive vibes.
On December 31 alone, 2,20,719 cases of liquor and 95,026 cases of beer were sold across the state.
Urban centers drove the boom
Cities led the charge: Visakhapatnam clocked ₹178.6 crore in sales, with Tirupati and NTR close behind.
Tribal districts saw much lower numbers by comparison.
Digital payments take the spotlight
On December 31, Visakhapatnam made a shift—digital payments for liquor narrowly outpaced cash for the first time, with total liquor sales reaching nearly ₹10 crore that day.
It's a sign that even old-school sectors like alcohol sales are catching up with tech trends.