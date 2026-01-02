Hyderabad couple's New Year outing ends in tragedy
On New Year's Day, a couple from Suryapet—Tirupathi Rao (50) and Venkatamma (45)—lost their lives in Hyderabad after falling off their two-wheeler and being run over by a TSRTC bus.
The accident happened around 9pm at Moosarambagh while riding toward Tank Bund while they were visiting the city to see their daughter.
Their daughter and son-in-law were traveling ahead of them on another two-wheeler when Rao suddenly braked, causing both him and Venkatamma to fall onto the road.
Police response and citywide crackdown
Malakpet police registered a case after the bus driver reported the incident, citing negligence on the part of the two-wheeler riders but clearing the bus driver of blame. The investigation is ongoing.
This tragedy unfolded as Hyderabad police ramped up checks against drunk driving during New Year celebrations—booking 1,198 cases overnight, with most involving two-wheeler riders.