Hyderabad couple's New Year outing ends in tragedy India Jan 02, 2026

On New Year's Day, a couple from Suryapet—Tirupathi Rao (50) and Venkatamma (45)—lost their lives in Hyderabad after falling off their two-wheeler and being run over by a TSRTC bus.

The accident happened around 9pm at Moosarambagh while riding toward Tank Bund while they were visiting the city to see their daughter.

Their daughter and son-in-law were traveling ahead of them on another two-wheeler when Rao suddenly braked, causing both him and Venkatamma to fall onto the road.