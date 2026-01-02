Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh finally get some rain—and a weather warning

Here's what you need to know

Chandigarh recorded 13.7mm of rain, while Ludhiana in Punjab got 4.2mm. Rohtak and Hisar in Haryana saw lighter showers at 1.6mm and 0.7mm.

But heads up—an orange alert is out for the region due to severe cold wave conditions and dense fog expected over the next few days, which could mess with travel plans and pose health risks for kids, seniors, or anyone with health issues.

Authorities are urging everyone to stay safe and limit travel if possible.