Delhi University just pulled off its biggest exam ever
Delhi University (DU) wrapped up its largest exam session yet, with over 7 lakh students from nearly 90 colleges and the School of Open Learning taking exams in Nov-Dec 2025.
To make it happen, DU created 15,000 question papers and brought in about 10,000 teachers to help out.
Record-breaking numbers all around
This year's exams smashed previous records—941 different papers were conducted (up from just 228 last year), and in a single session, up to 86,000 students were examined.
On one December day alone, more than 2.2 lakh students sat for their tests.
Why it matters
These record numbers show how much DU has grown since the National Education Policy kicked in.
Pulling off such a massive exam session highlights how the university is adapting and stepping up for its huge student community.