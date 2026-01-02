Next Article
Mumbai woman attacks lover after marriage refusal
India
In Mumbai's Kalina-Jamblipada, a 25-year-old woman allegedly attacked her 44-year-old lover with a sharp weapon on January 1 after he refused to leave his family and marry her.
The two had been in a relationship for seven years, which became extramarital after her marriage.
According to police, she invited him over for sweets while her children slept nearby, and suddenly attacked him.
Victim hospitalized; accused on the run
Despite serious injuries, the victim managed to escape and alert his family before being taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have filed an FIR against the woman for causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
She is currently absconding, and search teams are looking for her.