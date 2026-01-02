Mumbai woman attacks lover after marriage refusal India Jan 02, 2026

In Mumbai's Kalina-Jamblipada, a 25-year-old woman allegedly attacked her 44-year-old lover with a sharp weapon on January 1 after he refused to leave his family and marry her.

The two had been in a relationship for seven years, which became extramarital after her marriage.

According to police, she invited him over for sweets while her children slept nearby, and suddenly attacked him.