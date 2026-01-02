Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train tunnel: Big step forward

What makes this tunnel special?

The new tunnel connects Savali shaft to Shilphata portal, linking up with the main viaduct for high-speed trains.

Built in tough conditions using advanced safety tech like sensors and air pumping, it's a single-tube design with excavation taking about 16 months, culminating in a breakthrough in 2025; finishing work is ongoing.

Next up: waterproofing and using giant Tunnel Boring Machines for the rest of the underground stretch.