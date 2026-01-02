Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train tunnel: Big step forward
India's first bullet train project just hit a major milestone—a 4.8-km tunnel achieved breakthrough in 2025.
This tunnel, celebrated with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in attendance, brings the dream of zipping between Mumbai and Ahmedabad closer to reality.
What makes this tunnel special?
The new tunnel connects Savali shaft to Shilphata portal, linking up with the main viaduct for high-speed trains.
Built in tough conditions using advanced safety tech like sensors and air pumping, it's a single-tube design with excavation taking about 16 months, culminating in a breakthrough in 2025; finishing work is ongoing.
Next up: waterproofing and using giant Tunnel Boring Machines for the rest of the underground stretch.
The bigger picture: Bullet train progress so far
The project isn't just about tunnels—over 321km of viaducts, hundreds of bridges, and more than 400,000 noise barriers are already done.
When finished, this 508-km route will connect 12 cities from Mumbai all the way to Ahmedabad, making travel way faster for everyone.