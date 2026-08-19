Andhra Pradesh man misses Delhi flight after Bengaluru bus detour
A man from Andhra Pradesh missed his Delhi flight after his overnight bus to Bengaluru showed up late and took an unexpected detour, without any heads-up.
He ended up reaching Devanahalli Toll Cross well past his 10:50am. departure, so he had to buy a new ticket and pay for extra accommodation.
Greenline Travels ordered to pay ₹73,000
The consumer commission called out Greenline Travels for not informing passengers about the delay or route change, labeling it "The failure to transport the complainant within the represented schedule, coupled with absence of timely information regarding route deviation and delay constitutes deficiency in service," it said.
They ordered the company to pay ₹73,000, covering financial losses, mental stress, and legal costs.
If Greenline doesn't pay up within 45 days, they'll owe even more with interest.