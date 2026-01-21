Andhra Pradesh may ban social media for under-16s
India
Andhra Pradesh is studying Australia's under-16 law and considering measures to restrict kids under 16 from using major social media platforms.
The idea was announced by Technology and Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh at the World Economic Forum, inspired by a similar move in Australia.
Why does it matter?
Lokesh says younger teens often can't tell what's safe or true online, so stronger laws are needed.
India is joining a global push to protect kids online—recently, the Madras High Court called for stricter rules on minors' access to adult content.
While some worry bans could limit spaces for marginalized groups, this move could mean big changes for how young people in India use the internet.