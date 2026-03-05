Andhra Pradesh offers cash rewards for having more kids

Policy aims to increase women's participation in the workforce

The state's population is set to peak soon and then start shrinking, which could mean fewer young people in the workforce—and even a possible loss of parliamentary seats in the future.

The policy also aims to get more women into jobs (from 31%), which could give Andhra Pradesh's economy a real boost.

With other countries like Japan struggling with aging populations, AP wants to keep its youth advantage for as long as possible.

Public feedback on these changes has been invited for a month, so if you've got thoughts, now's your chance!