Andhra Pradesh offers cash rewards for having more kids
Andhra Pradesh just launched a new population policy to tackle falling birth rates—right now, the state's fertility rate is 1.5 and could reach these concerning levels by 2047.
To encourage bigger families, the government is proposing cash rewards for those with two or more kids and intends to make IVF treatments more affordable through public-private partnerships.
Policy aims to increase women's participation in the workforce
The state's population is set to peak soon and then start shrinking, which could mean fewer young people in the workforce—and even a possible loss of parliamentary seats in the future.
The policy also aims to get more women into jobs (from 31%), which could give Andhra Pradesh's economy a real boost.
With other countries like Japan struggling with aging populations, AP wants to keep its youth advantage for as long as possible.
Public feedback on these changes has been invited for a month, so if you've got thoughts, now's your chance!