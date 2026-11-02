Andhra Pradesh plans Kotia polls Nov 5 despite Odisha petition

Kotia has been caught between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for years, with both states claiming it and running their own elections.

The legal back-and-forth isn't new. Odisha challenged this before and is at it again.

Meanwhile, parties like YSR Congress are hoping their welfare schemes win votes, and TDP is pushing ahead with its campaign too.

With tensions high, local authorities are expected to send additional security forces to the Kotia villages to ensure free and fair elections.