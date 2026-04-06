Andhra Pradesh police arrest 12 in suspected ISIS al-Qaida-linked group India Apr 06, 2026

Andhra Pradesh police have taken down a terror group suspected to have links to ISIS and al-Qaida that was trying to radicalize Indian youth online.

The group used propaganda videos and speeches from figures like Osama bin Laden to recruit people for an "Islamic State" in India.

The crackdown led to 12 arrests across states such as Bihar and Karnataka and in Delhi.