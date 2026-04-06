Andhra Pradesh police arrest 12 in suspected ISIS al-Qaida-linked group
Andhra Pradesh police have taken down a terror group suspected to have links to ISIS and al-Qaida that was trying to radicalize Indian youth online.
The group used propaganda videos and speeches from figures like Osama bin Laden to recruit people for an "Islamic State" in India.
The crackdown led to 12 arrests across states such as Bihar and Karnataka and in Delhi.
Module operated over 40 Instagram accounts
Key suspect Rahamathullah Sharif reportedly had contacts in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates.
The module ran over 40 Instagram accounts to spread extremist content and even planned a women's wing called Khawateen.
Another arrest in Hyderabad revealed efforts to target women too.
The first arrests were made on March 24 in the Wynchipeta area of Vijayawada, with police still digging for more details on their wider network.