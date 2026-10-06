Andhra Pradesh police arrest 2 in Navy leaks to Pakistan
India
Andhra Pradesh police just arrested two men, naval staffer Pradeep Mukharjee and a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam, Annam Sai Varaprasad, for allegedly leaking sensitive defense information to Pakistan.
The arrests are part of a big crackdown on suspected espionage inside the Indian Navy, with help from police across 10 states.
Operation Firewall-2026 flags 18 Navy-linked suspects
This mission, called "Operation Firewall-2026," has flagged 18 suspects so far, mostly from the Navy.
Police seized devices used for sending secret information through encrypted channels.
Both men are in custody while investigators dig deeper to find out how much information was leaked and who else might be involved.
The goal: shut down this spy network and keep future security tight.