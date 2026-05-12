Andhra Pradesh police fire warning shots near Nidubrolu railway station
India
Police in Andhra Pradesh fired warning shots near Nidubrolu railway station after spotting suspicious activity around the signal system during a late-night patrol.
When officers tried to check things out, the suspects threw stones at them, so police fired into the air.
The group managed to escape in the chaos.
DIG warns signal tampering endangers passengers
Deputy Inspector General B. Satya Yesubabu called tampering with railway signals a serious risk for trains and passengers.
Police are now checking closed-circuit television footage and boosting night patrols.
Officials say this isn't the first time: similar attempts have happened before, in earlier cases linked to gangs trying to rob passengers, raising fresh worries about train safety in the region.