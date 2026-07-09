Andhra Pradesh police solve Gururaju Rao murder via papad trace

Basavaraju and Kotresh accused of murder

Police discovered that two men, Basavaraju and Kotresh, targeted Rao believing he had saved up cash from his business.

They lured him away, killed him, and tried to cover it up by burning his body and stealing his belongings, including his ATM card.

CCTV footage caught one suspect withdrawing money from Rao's account while phone records linked the other.

Since both accused are also deaf and mute, sign language experts were brought in for questioning.