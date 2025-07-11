Next Article
Andhra Pradesh prepares for 2027 population census
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for its first full population count since 2011, starting March 1, 2027.
This is part of a nationwide census rollout, with the first phase kicking off in October 2026 in places like Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.
For most of India—including Andhra Pradesh—the main census action happens next March.
Himachal Pradesh: Tension over ULB election reservations
Over in Himachal Pradesh, there's some tension around updating election reservations for Urban Local Bodies.
The State Election Commission wants these updates to reflect the latest census data, as required by law.
But a recent order put those changes on hold until new numbers come in—a move the SEC is now challenging, questioning if that delay was even allowed.