Chinese vessel conceals presence in Bay of Bengal
A Chinese research vessel was spotted operating secretly in the Bay of Bengal, close to Indian waters.
According to French firm Unseenlabs, the ship turned off its tracking system—something about 10% of nearly 1,900 vessels did during their 16-day satellite survey—to avoid being noticed.
Moves linked to surveillance and anti-submarine activities
Even with its tracker off, the ship's radio signals gave it away.
It spent days mapping the seafloor and analyzing underwater sounds—moves linked to surveillance and anti-submarine activities.
Basically, it wasn't just sightseeing.
China's growing presence in Indian Ocean
The vessel stayed about 120 nautical miles from India's east coast but still close enough to sensitive naval zones.
China's growing presence here isn't just about science; these ships can also help military operations.
With rising maritime rivalry in the region, Indian forces are keeping a sharp eye on such moves.