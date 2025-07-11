Gurugram floods claim 8 lives amidst urban chaos
Gurugram recently experienced severe flooding—eight people lost their lives due to electrocution, drowning, and accidents as heavy rains turned roads into rivers and exposed dangerous infrastructure gaps.
Streets were underwater, live wires and open manholes became hidden hazards, and city life pretty much came to a standstill.
Many offices told employees to work from home for safety.
Emergency response stretched during crisis
After the chaos, authorities filed negligence charges against power companies and the Municipal Corporation for not keeping things safe.
The Deputy Commissioner called for urgent checks on live wires and open drains.
Meanwhile, over 222 vehicles got stranded (especially near Rajiv Chowk), with police stepping in for rescues—highlighting just how stretched the city's emergency response was during the crisis.