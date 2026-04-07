Andhra Pradesh private hospitals resume April 8 after ₹1,000 cr

Andhra Pradesh promises ₹150-₹170 cr monthly

The ₹1,000 crore will be split among about 600 hospitals, but there's still another ₹1,000 crore pending.

The government has promised regular monthly payments going forward (₹150 to ₹170 crore each month), though some extra backlog may keep adding up.

With over 500 private hospitals likely to resume full services from April 8, people depending on these facilities can finally breathe a little easier.