With Cyclone Akvan on the way, Andhra Pradesh isn't taking any chances.

13 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams are already on standby as heavy rains are expected to hit coastal areas starting November 19.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha urged everyone to stay alert, mentioning that people may need to move to relief centers if things get rough.

She also shared emergency contacts for issues like power cuts or waterlogging.