Andhra Pradesh puts 13 NDRF and 11 SDRF on standby
With Cyclone Akvan on the way, Andhra Pradesh isn't taking any chances.
13 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams are already on standby as heavy rains are expected to hit coastal areas starting November 19.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha urged everyone to stay alert, mentioning that people may need to move to relief centers if things get rough.
She also shared emergency contacts for issues like power cuts or waterlogging.
Andhra Pradesh setting up 24-hour helplines
The state is stepping up its game: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar has asked Telangana for extra support in case infrastructure takes a hit.
Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu advised those living near rivers to be especially careful, since rainfall from Odisha could cause flooding.
A 24-hour control room and a dedicated toll-free number are being set up for each district so folks along the 540-kilometer coastline can get help and updates as Cyclone Akvan approaches landfall around November 20.