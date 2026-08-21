Andhra Pradesh receives nearly ₹7,470cr for roads drains parks lighting
India
Andhra Pradesh has received administrative sanction for nearly ₹7,470 crore to give its cities a major facelift.
The big focus? Better roads with drains, parks, street lighting, and central medians, all under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).
Most of the money, ₹5,500 crore, is going straight into these upgrades for urban local bodies across the state.
Andhra Pradesh geotags about ₹40,744cr projects
This is part of a much bigger urban push: projects worth about ₹40,744 crore are sanctioned, taken up or planned.
Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) S. Suresh Kumar says they're using tech like geotagging and quality audits to keep things on track.
Plus, HAM means there's a 10-year maintenance plan built in, so these improvements should actually last.