Andhra Pradesh records 280 million units daily amid unusual monsoon
India
Andhra Pradesh just hit an all-time high in daily power use, surging to around 280 million units, as weird weather continues even after the onset of the monsoon.
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar says teams are working quickly to fix any outages and keep things running smoothly, teaming up with local leaders to make sure people aren't left in the dark.
AP keeps 5-year tariff pledge, ₹6000cr
The state government is sticking to its promise of stable electricity prices for five years, something they've already managed for two.
To handle all this extra demand (and help new industries grow), they're speeding up upgrades like new substations and transformers.
Plus, about ₹6,000 crore is being invested in power projects to boost supply for both homes and businesses.