Andhra Pradesh records 52.4% monsoon rainfall deficit, no district normal
Andhra Pradesh is really feeling the dry spell this season, with rainfall down by a whopping 52.4%.
Not a single district has hit normal levels: Prakasam, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Annamayya, and Chittoor are especially hard-hit.
Even districts that started out okay, like NTR and SPSR Nellore, are now facing growing deficits as the dry weather drags on.
Bay depression leaves Andhra Pradesh dry
Even with a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh barely got any rain: most of it fell in Odisha and Chhattisgarh instead.
The heaviest local shower was just 22mm in Marripudi mandal (Prakasam).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says not to expect much more rain until August 3 and has warned about strong surface winds (40 to 50 kph) along Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.
So for now, relief isn't on the horizon.