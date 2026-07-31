Andhra Pradesh records 52.4% monsoon rainfall deficit, no district normal

Even with a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh barely got any rain: most of it fell in Odisha and Chhattisgarh instead.

The heaviest local shower was just 22mm in Marripudi mandal (Prakasam).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says not to expect much more rain until August 3 and has warned about strong surface winds (40 to 50 kph) along Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

So for now, relief isn't on the horizon.