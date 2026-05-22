Andhra Pradesh records highest-ever 288.9 million units, 15,016 MW demand
On May 21, Andhra Pradesh saw its highest-ever electricity use thanks to a scorching summer heatwave.
The state pulled in 288.9 million units of power in just one day, with peak demand reaching 15,016 megawatts, numbers that pushed the grid to its limits.
AP-Transco keeps power without major outages
With temperatures soaring close to 46 degrees Celsius and humidity making things even tougher, people cranked up air conditioners and farmers ran more pump sets.
Despite this huge surge from homes, businesses, and farms, AP-Transco and its team managed to keep electricity flowing without major outages.
Officials credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar for their focus on uninterrupted power during these challenging days,
The achievement reflected the State government's commitment to providing reliable and quality power supply under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar.