Andhra Pradesh records highest-ever 288.9 million units, 15,016 MW demand

AP-Transco keeps power without major outages

With temperatures soaring close to 46 degrees Celsius and humidity making things even tougher, people cranked up air conditioners and farmers ran more pump sets.

Despite this huge surge from homes, businesses, and farms, AP-Transco and its team managed to keep electricity flowing without major outages.

Officials credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar for their focus on uninterrupted power during these challenging days,

The achievement reflected the State government's commitment to providing reliable and quality power supply under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar.