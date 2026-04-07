Andhra Pradesh records season-high 43.4°C in Botlaguduru as rains fall

Andhra Pradesh heat spikes, storm warnings

A whopping 155 mandals have crossed 40 degrees Celsius, so the heat is definitely on.

The State Disaster Management Authority says more rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in areas like Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam tomorrow, even as temperatures might climb higher.

Officials are urging everyone to stay indoors during storms and avoid sheltering under trees to stay safe from lightning.