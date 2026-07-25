Andhra Pradesh reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, total at 49

East Godavari tops the list with 11 cases, followed by Guntur (nine), YSR Kadapa (eight), and Visakhapatnam (five).

Out of all patients so far, 24 are in hospital care while 16 are isolating at home. Sadly, four people have lost their lives and five have recovered.

In response to the rise in cases, health teams are ramping up testing and tracing efforts while hospitals have dedicated isolation wards and are adequately stocked with supplies.