Andhra Pradesh reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, total at 49
Andhra Pradesh just saw a jump in COVID-19 cases, with 10 new infections reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 49.
The latest cases popped up across several districts, including Guntur, NTR, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Krishna, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam.
So far, health officials have tested 302 samples statewide.
East Godavari records 11 COVID-19 cases
East Godavari tops the list with 11 cases, followed by Guntur (nine), YSR Kadapa (eight), and Visakhapatnam (five).
Out of all patients so far, 24 are in hospital care while 16 are isolating at home. Sadly, four people have lost their lives and five have recovered.
In response to the rise in cases, health teams are ramping up testing and tracing efforts while hospitals have dedicated isolation wards and are adequately stocked with supplies.