Andhra Pradesh reports 12 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths
Andhra Pradesh saw 12 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths between June 26 and July 16.
All of the people who passed away had existing health issues like diabetes or high blood pressure.
Kadapa district reported the most cases (eight), while Mangalagiri, Visakhapatnam, and Kakinada saw a few each.
Officials say there is no sign of a cluster outbreak.
India logs 339 COVID-19 cases
Since July started, India has logged 339 COVID-19 cases: Kerala tops the list with 115.
Health experts say current variants are mild for most people thanks to vaccines and past infections, but older adults and those with health problems should still be careful.
The good news: a health expert thinks this wave could calm down by August end.
For now, it is smart to stick with basic precautions like masks and social distancing.