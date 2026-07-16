Andhra Pradesh reports 3rd COVID-19 death, 3 new cases
India
Andhra Pradesh just saw its third COVID-19-related death, a 66-year-old man with serious health issues like diabetes and kidney problems.
He'd tested positive on July 3 and was treated at hospitals in Kadapa and Tirupati.
The state also logged three new cases on Wednesday.
Health officials cite comorbidities in death
Health officials said the man's passing was mainly due to his existing medical conditions, not just the virus.
Of the new cases, two are from Mangalagiri and one is a politician from Visakhapatnam who is currently stable in the hospital.
The state continues to keep a close watch and provide care for those affected.