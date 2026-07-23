Andhra Pradesh restaurant ordered to pay ₹2,000 and refund ₹5
A restaurant in Andhra Pradesh was ordered by the consumer commission to pay ₹2,000 in costs, refund ₹5 to the customer, and put up a banner warning about soft drink health risks after being found liable for charging ₹25 for a water bottle labeled ₹20 and for not issuing a bill.
The refusal to provide free drinking water was part of the complaint but was not ruled on as a separate violation.
Consumer commission rejects Andhra restaurant's denial
The customer said staff were rude when asked about the extra charges.
The restaurant tried to claim the customer left without paying, but the commission didn't buy it, calling their story "not believable by any man of ordinary prudence."
The commission also flagged overcharging as a deficiency in service and not giving bills as an unfair trade practice, and sent a copy of the order to FSSAI (the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) for necessary action regarding the directive to display a warning banner about soft drink health risks.