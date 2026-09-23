Andhra Pradesh restores higher pensions for 70 and 75-year-olds
India
Andhra Pradesh is giving a boost to its older citizens: pensioners aged 70 will now get a 10% bump (up from 7%), and those who are 75 will see their pension rise to 15% (from the previous 12%).
This change kicks in from December 2026, after senior citizen groups pushed for a return to earlier, higher rates.
Officially applies to 70 and 75-year-olds
The update was made official on September 22, 2026, and only applies to those turning 70 or 75.
Pension rates for people aged 80 and above stay the same, with bigger increases kicking in as they age further.
The state's treasury department is making sure everyone who qualifies gets their revised pension on time.