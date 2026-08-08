Andhra Pradesh rolls out major IAS reshuffle with immediate effect
Andhra Pradesh just rolled out a major reshuffle, switching up several IAS officers' roles across departments, all with immediate effect.
Shamsher Singh Rawat steps in as special chief secretary for Tourism and Culture, leading the list of new appointments.
Multiple Andhra Pradesh officials reassigned
J Syamala Rao now heads School Education and also takes charge of Higher Education, Skill Development and Training, and GAD.
Kona Sasidhar moves to secretary of Transport, Roads and Buildings and Infrastructure and Investment.
Amrapali Kata has been asked to report to General Administration Department (GAD).
Other big moves include Pattanshetti Ravi Subash being transferred and posted as MD of APTDC and Prakhar Jain becoming VMRDA commissioner.
The shakeup aims to bring fresh energy into key departments right away.