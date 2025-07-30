Andhra Pradesh: School principal rapes student, threatens her

POCSO Act invoked, investigation underway

After finding out about their daughter's pregnancy, the parents filed a police complaint, leading to a case being registered under the POCSO Act. The investigation is ongoing.

In a separate incident from Telangana's Narayanpet district, locals rescued a 10-year-old girl after she was allegedly assaulted by her father while her mother was away at work; police are searching for him as he is currently on the run.