Andhra Pradesh: School principal rapes student, threatens her
In Andhra Pradesh's Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, a private school principal named Jayaraju has been accused of raping a Class 9 student about four months ago.
He allegedly threatened her with severe consequences if she spoke out about the abuse.
The truth came out when the girl's parents discovered she was pregnant after missing her periods for three months and took her for medical tests.
POCSO Act invoked, investigation underway
After finding out about their daughter's pregnancy, the parents filed a police complaint, leading to a case being registered under the POCSO Act. The investigation is ongoing.
In a separate incident from Telangana's Narayanpet district, locals rescued a 10-year-old girl after she was allegedly assaulted by her father while her mother was away at work; police are searching for him as he is currently on the run.