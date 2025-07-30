Kolkata is India's cleanest metro, says new CSE report India Jul 30, 2025

Kolkata just snagged the title of India's cleanest metro, according to a new Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report.

Over four years, Kolkata logged 791 days with "very good" or "satisfactory" air—way ahead of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.