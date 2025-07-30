Kolkata is India's cleanest metro, says new CSE report
Kolkata just snagged the title of India's cleanest metro, according to a new Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report.
Over four years, Kolkata logged 791 days with "very good" or "satisfactory" air—way ahead of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
Zero severe pollution days
The city had zero days with "severe" pollution or hazardous exposure.
Officials credit this to better dust control, fewer landfill fires, more clean fuels, and a push for smokeless stoves.
Meanwhile, Delhi faced 284 severe pollution days during the same period.
Southern metros fared better than Delhi
Southern metros mostly saw "poor" air but skipped severe pollution spikes.
Mumbai had its ups and downs but avoided the worst levels too.
Regular tracking under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is helping cities stay on top of their air quality game.