Delhi traffic hit as rain, thunderstorms continue
Delhi and nearby areas got drenched on Tuesday, with downpours causing waterlogged streets and major traffic jams—especially around ITO and Dhaula Kuan.
IMD says thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40km/h are likely to stick around till August 3, so the wet weather isn't over yet.
Yellow alert for moderate rain in most areas
IMD has put out a yellow alert for moderate rain in most areas and a red alert for eastern NCR.
Residents are being warned about low visibility and tough commutes, so it's smart to check traffic updates before heading out.
IndiGo has also told flyers to expect possible flight delays and give themselves extra time getting to the airport due to road congestion.