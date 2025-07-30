10-year-old girl has half-kilo hairball removed from her stomach
In Amravati, Maharashtra, doctors pulled off a rare surgery by removing a half-kilo hairball from a 10-year-old girl's stomach.
She'd been feeling sick for months—vomiting, losing her appetite, and dropping weight—before doctors figured out what was going on.
How did this happen?
Turns out, the girl had been eating her own hair—a condition called trichophagia—which led to a huge clump (called a trichobezoar) blocking her stomach.
Pediatric surgeon Dr. Usha Gajbhiye performed the operation that finally gave her relief.
Now, the girl needs behavioral counseling to stop this habit
After surgery, she bounced back quickly and is expected to go home soon.
But there's more to healing than just the operation; behavioral counseling is now key to help her break the hair-eating habit and prevent this from happening again.
This case is a reminder of how important it is to spot unusual habits early and get help when something feels off.