Amarnath Yatra: Over 1,300 pilgrims leave Jammu despite heavy rain

This group included men, women, children, and sadhus—all traveling under CRPF and police escort. They split into two convoys: some took the shorter Baltal route (14km), while most went via the longer Pahalgam path (48km). Despite the tough weather, the pilgrimage continued.

Over 3.86 lakh devotees have reached cave shrine so far

Since July 2, more than 1.44 lakh pilgrims have started from Jammu for the high-altitude cave shrine.

Despite all the rain delays, over 3.86 lakh people have already made it to pay respects to Lord Shiva's ice lingam—showing just how meaningful this journey is for so many across India and beyond.